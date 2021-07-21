Jordan Beard

ATOM Rocket Labs

Jordan Beard
Jordan Beard
  • Save
ATOM Rocket Labs branding graphic design logo
Download color palette

Brief was for a rocket logo, no name given. I named my rocket company ATOM and went for a somewhat retro feel for the colors.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 21, 2021
Jordan Beard
Jordan Beard

More by Jordan Beard

View profile
    • Like