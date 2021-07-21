Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sam Fortune

Recipe app concept

Sam Fortune
Sam Fortune
  • Save
Recipe app concept flat design minimal app ux ui
Download color palette

A quick experiment for an online cooking application. Playing with card styles, information architecture and the initial login screen

View all tags
Posted on Jul 21, 2021
Sam Fortune
Sam Fortune

More by Sam Fortune

View profile
    • Like