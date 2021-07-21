Leysan

Credit Card Checkout - Daily UI 002

Leysan
Leysan
  • Save
Credit Card Checkout - Daily UI 002 food card ux ui design dailyui
Download color palette

Hey! 👋
This is my second entry into the Daily UI challenge. Designed the checkout screen for an online grocery shop 🍒🍉
Hope you like it! 💜

View all tags
Posted on Jul 21, 2021
Leysan
Leysan

More by Leysan

View profile
    • Like