Custom Sub Badge for OneNiceKitty

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I was commissioned by twitch.tv/OneNiceKitty for a custom sub badge! I had a great time making these, and I look forward to potentially working with him more in the future.
If you're interested in custom emotes and/or sub badges for your Twitch channel, please email me (sspeliopoulos372@g.rwu.edu) to inquire!