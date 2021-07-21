Sophie Speliopoulos

Custom Sub Badge for OneNiceKitty

I was commissioned by twitch.tv/OneNiceKitty for a custom sub badge! I had a great time making these, and I look forward to potentially working with him more in the future.

If you're interested in custom emotes and/or sub badges for your Twitch channel, please email me (sspeliopoulos372@g.rwu.edu) to inquire!

