Junran Shi

Daily UI 017: Email Receipt

Junran Shi
Junran Shi
  • Save
Daily UI 017: Email Receipt green membership cute pastel dailyui email ui bouldering receipt email receipt climbing graphic design daily ui
Download color palette

Daily UI Challenge 017: Email receipt
I got a climbing gym membership!!! Very excited. Thought I'd design a climbing/boudlering themed membership receipt :)

Press "L" to show some love 🥰 Any feedback is welcome!

Junran Shi
Junran Shi

More by Junran Shi

View profile
    • Like