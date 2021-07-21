Travel App UI

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
This is one of my first projects as a UI designer, TRAVV is a third party app that helps connect tourists with local tour guides at reasonable prices.
The design aimed to be minimal, clean and sleek, as well as informative.
Hope you liked it and waiting for your beautiful feedbacks!