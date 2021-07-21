Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sarah Amiin

Travel App UI

Sarah Amiin
Sarah Amiin
  • Save
Travel App UI vector logo illustration ux ui graphic design design colors branding app
Download color palette

Hello Again!
This is one of my first projects as a UI designer, TRAVV is a third party app that helps connect tourists with local tour guides at reasonable prices.

The design aimed to be minimal, clean and sleek, as well as informative.
Hope you liked it and waiting for your beautiful feedbacks!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 21, 2021
Sarah Amiin
Sarah Amiin

More by Sarah Amiin

View profile
    • Like