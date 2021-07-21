Jibin Michael

Ad copy quality checker for social ad mock up generator tool

Jibin Michael
Jibin Michael
Ad copy quality checker for social ad mock up generator tool app ui ux
While creating ad copies the following can happen - you may go too short of the permitted character limits, or way beyond the limit , or be the 100% perfect character count. It is important to not these values in order to run a successful campaign on any media.In order to alert the user about the character limits , we created s color indicator around texts as users types.

Posted on Jul 21, 2021
