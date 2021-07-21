For my graduate project I created ‘The Plastic Hunter’ a project designed to help tackle and raise awareness of the plastic pollution issue through a series of tools and objects.

As part of the project I created ‘Wilbert The Whale’ a whale shaped buoy that filters water for micro plastics. He is solar powered, spouts water and also makes whale noises. Due to his characterful nature, the public would hopefully be intrigued and become informed about what Wilbert is up to as well as the plastic pollution problem. Making him both a functional and awareness piece.

I also created the plastic hunter kit; a selection of tools based on traditional hunting and treasure excavating equipment but adapted specifically for collecting and inspecting plastic. The kit is designed for children to go out and collect plastic in their local environment so that they can see first hand just how big a problem plastic pollution is. The kit comprises of a children’s picture book/plastic diary, a micro-plastic filtering sieve and net, a magnifying glass & a magnifying pot for inspecting the plastics, plus a bag to keep it all in.

You can view the rest of the project on my website: www.aimeecaine.com