Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
André De Almeida Coelho

city logo

André De Almeida Coelho
André De Almeida Coelho
  • Save
city logo logo design identity design vector logo icon design branding
Download color palette

the logo includes four elements essencial to the city: the sea (blue), carnival (pink), history (yellow) and a "T" of Torres Vedras (name of the city).

View all tags
Posted on Jul 21, 2021
André De Almeida Coelho
André De Almeida Coelho

More by André De Almeida Coelho

View profile
    • Like