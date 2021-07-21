Kirill Ogloblin

USN-online — mobile app

USN-online — mobile app dashboard 3d taxes bank income finance ux app design ui
USN-Online is designed for entrepreneurs and solves the task of monitoring income live. User can find out about tax charges, income from cash registers and partners. Application has a possibility to contact technical support for solving any problem at any time. Important management functions are placed in the personal web account.

Posted on Jul 21, 2021
