Ekaterina Efremova

DailyUI challenge: Landing Page #003

Instead of creating a new landing page I redesigned a landing page (and logo) of existing site: https://www.darujizaodvoz.cz/. You can check out the changes in comparison with the original website, which I honestly find a bit slappy and undone.
It took me a whole day although it was fun to do. It taught me to save time using components and invest in strategy of content placement first.

Posted on Jul 21, 2021
