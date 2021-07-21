DailyUI challenge: Landing Page #003

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Instead of creating a new landing page I redesigned a landing page (and logo) of existing site: https://www.darujizaodvoz.cz/. You can check out the changes in comparison with the original website, which I honestly find a bit slappy and undone.
It took me a whole day although it was fun to do. It taught me to save time using components and invest in strategy of content placement first.