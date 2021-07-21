🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A venue management dashboard exploration I worked on for Spalba, an event tech platform based in India.
The dashboard displays information related to active venue enquiries, active venue bookings, number of users the admin has added, statistics for venue bookings and more based on key user research findings and competitor analysis.
One of the first designs I worked. Would love to hear your feedback on my work!