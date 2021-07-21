Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sneha Sood

Venue Management Dashboard

Sneha Sood
Sneha Sood
  • Save
Venue Management Dashboard india artist dashboard design dashboard pastel ui design design venue figma adobe xd graphic design web design event technology ux design ui
Download color palette

A venue management dashboard exploration I worked on for Spalba, an event tech platform based in India.

The dashboard displays information related to active venue enquiries, active venue bookings, number of users the admin has added, statistics for venue bookings and more based on key user research findings and competitor analysis.

One of the first designs I worked. Would love to hear your feedback on my work!

Sneha Sood
Sneha Sood

More by Sneha Sood

View profile
    • Like