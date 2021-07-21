Daniel Isler

Feature Teaser

Feature Teaser music ui release feature mobile ad logo flat branding
Showing off a new feature for Light Bulb.

The core of every design is to portray some idea in the shortest most memorable way possible. Hopefully the idea then sparks action.

Looking at this design/ad are you encouraged to take action?
Drop an "L" if so and keep grinding toward your goals. 👍👍👍

Posted on Jul 21, 2021
