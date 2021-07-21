Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Zakera Wadud

Planet Exploration App

Zakera Wadud
Zakera Wadud
  • Save
Planet Exploration App xd ux galaxy app ui
Download color palette

Hey Dribblers!!

I would like to share my Galaxy Exploration App with you. Through this app one can know about the planets in the Milky Way galaxy , can know about the facts of the 9 planets and also can be updated about the recent news of the galaxy.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 21, 2021
Zakera Wadud
Zakera Wadud

More by Zakera Wadud

View profile
    • Like