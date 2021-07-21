Thinkin 'bout you.

hi! well, I wanted to make some exercises, specifically a series of posters. It's something that I enjoy seeing. and I wanted to try and design my own. The first problem for me was the theme, I felt that it was important to me to stick with one.

I love Frank Ocean music, and philosophy. Philosophy is a more deep subject so I decided to leave it for later. This is where Frank Ocean's album 'Channel Orange' comes in. that's my favorite album and I wanna make a poster for every song so that's my common thread. I started with track two cuz there are skits along the whole album, some are just sounds so I'm sorting out the skits. And this is the first finished one.