Lack of Confidence

Lack of Confidence pop art pop colourful colours character design character people design artwork illustrator digital illustration vector adobe illustrator graphic design illustration portraiture portrait
Lack of confidence affects many people, especially amateurs. This is what I see when I meet people with no confidence.

