MySweetChubs

Ellie's Aquarium Service

Ellie's Aquarium Service minimalism minimal flat drawing flat digital drawing digital art studio ghibli drawing illustration procreate 2d drawing 2d illustration
Kiki's Delivery Service....but a fish store instead ^^ Hand drawn on Procreate!

MySweetChubs

