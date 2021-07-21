Jo'ash Munian

Say hello to Sarah Parker lol. Tried my hand at a profile screen

beginner profile xd mobile ui ux design dailyui
Green or Orange?
Also, any ideas on displaying the posts better?

Posted on Jul 21, 2021
