Riad Mahmud

Personal Portfolio Template

Riad Mahmud
Riad Mahmud
Personal Portfolio Template landing page design portfolio website personal portfolio ui ux design webdesign ui
Hello 👋 beautiful Designers and Developers. This is my very first Dribbble shot. I have tried to design my own Personal Portfolio. I also tried to make it very simple with proper information that I'd like to highlight.

So, please pardon my mistake. I'm not an expert just started learning Figma. I do coding, not the design. But tried to learn something new. 

Feel free to comments below and help me to improve my design skills. So that I can provide you more quality work.

Also, if you want me to design your personal portfolio then feel free to contact me at contact@riadmahmud.com

Thanks guys. 😊

Riad Mahmud
Riad Mahmud

