Personal Portfolio Template

Hello 👋 beautiful Designers and Developers. This is my very first Dribbble shot. I have tried to design my own Personal Portfolio. I also tried to make it very simple with proper information that I'd like to highlight.
So, please pardon my mistake. I'm not an expert just started learning Figma. I do coding, not the design. But tried to learn something new.
Feel free to comments below and help me to improve my design skills. So that I can provide you more quality work.
Also, if you want me to design your personal portfolio then feel free to contact me at contact@riadmahmud.com
Thanks guys. 😊