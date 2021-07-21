MySweetChubs

Staring at Aquarium

Staring at Aquarium graphic design vector branding ui logo flat design plants plant snail aquarium cute minimalism minimal art drawing procreate 2d illustration illustration 2d drawing
This is basically me whenever I see something new in my aquarium. Hand Drawn on Procreate ^^

