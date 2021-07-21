Faizan Anjum

Focasly: A Minimal Pomodoro Timer App

Faizan Anjum
Faizan Anjum
  • Save
Focasly: A Minimal Pomodoro Timer App branding pomodoro timer productivity app minimal design timer app pomodoro app design product design
Download color palette

Focasly is a Pomodoro timer app made for management teams, people with ADD/ADHD, project managers, bloggers, and students that want to focus and manage their time effectively. Learn more https://focasly.app/

Faizan Anjum
Faizan Anjum

More by Faizan Anjum

View profile
    • Like