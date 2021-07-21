Tirth

Credit Card Checkout Screen

Tirth
Tirth
  • Save
Credit Card Checkout Screen design dailyui color app aesthetic 100daysofdesign
Download color palette

Day 2 of 100 making design
Task: Credit Card Checkout

#100DaysOfDesign #AestheticDesigns #DailyUI

View all tags
Posted on Jul 21, 2021
Tirth
Tirth

More by Tirth

View profile
    • Like