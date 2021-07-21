Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Silas Nelson

Cruise Ship COVID-19 Testing

Silas Nelson
Silas Nelson
  • Save
Cruise Ship COVID-19 Testing testing coronavirus covid-19 monochrome red flat minimalist illustration cruise ships
Download color palette

Custom illustration made for promoting a COVID-19 testing solution that can identify false positives that might slip through with other, less-accurate testing solutions

Silas Nelson
Silas Nelson

More by Silas Nelson

View profile
    • Like