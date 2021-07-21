How to Write a Short Story (2)

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Writing short stories is a science in itself and I deeply admire those with the talent to write one. For those of you who are just starting out, this series of articles by Reedsy might be helpful! This is the header illustration for the article 'What is a Short Story'. You can start reading the complete series here.
Slide to see the full illustration! :-)