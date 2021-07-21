Amavi Surasena

PETTO - Pet Care Application

Amavi Surasena
Amavi Surasena
  • Save
PETTO - Pet Care Application ui uiux visualdesign figma petcareapp petcare webdesign
Download color palette

Simple Web application design for Pet care application which platform for all your pet needs from near by petstores to caretakers available around.

Hope you give feedback

Thank you....

View all tags
Posted on Jul 21, 2021
Amavi Surasena
Amavi Surasena

More by Amavi Surasena

View profile
    • Like