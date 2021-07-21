🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Online Streaming Services Paper Prototype Low Fidelity Prototype
By Prahlad Inala (https://www.prahladinala.com)
This is Low Fidelity Design Prototype for OTT Streaming Services Application. The main new feature or the idea that i want to implement is the "Friends" Tab where we can follow some new friends and get suggestions to watch their recommended movies or web-series