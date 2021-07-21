Prahlad Inala

Online Streaming Services Paper Prototype Low Fidelity Prototype

By Prahlad Inala (https://www.prahladinala.com)
This is Low Fidelity Design Prototype for OTT Streaming Services Application. The main new feature or the idea that i want to implement is the "Friends" Tab where we can follow some new friends and get suggestions to watch their recommended movies or web-series

