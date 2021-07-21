Logo & visual identity design - Personal branding

👋🏻 Hello there! My very first graphic design project was obviously to create my own logo and visual identity.

In a nutshell, I wanted it to be fresh, dynamic, modern, with a touch of an old school style that I like very much. I also decided to add an illustrated part to my identity, since I'm both a graphic designer and an illustrator.

More explanations on helenemome.com (in french) and on Behance @mmehlne (in english)