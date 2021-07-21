Hélène Môme

Logo & visual identity design - Dark kitchen

Hélène Môme
Hélène Môme
  • Save
Logo & visual identity design - Dark kitchen delivery restaurant green vegetarian meals healthy food vegan food dark kitchen logo branding artistic direction illustrator graphic design illustration design
Download color palette

👋🏻 Hello everyone! For this project, I had to create the logo and the visual identity of a parisian dark kitchen, Tellurian. They produce exclusively healthy and vegan meals, and wanted their identity to be very simple, with rounded shapes, and representative of their delivery activity.

👉🏻 More explanations on helenemome.com (in french) and on Behance @mmehlne (in english)

Hélène Môme
Hélène Môme

More by Hélène Môme

View profile
    • Like