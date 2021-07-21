Logo & visual identity design - Dark kitchen

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
👋🏻 Hello everyone! For this project, I had to create the logo and the visual identity of a parisian dark kitchen, Tellurian. They produce exclusively healthy and vegan meals, and wanted their identity to be very simple, with rounded shapes, and representative of their delivery activity.
👉🏻 More explanations on helenemome.com (in french) and on Behance @mmehlne (in english)