The Star-Scope is a children's toy designed to teach children about the different constellations. It is a collapsible wooden telescope with a light inside and space at the top to place constellation discs. The telescope then projects these constellation onto your ceiling. Different packs of constellation slides can be purchased to show which constellations are visible where you live at certain times of the year, and elsewhere in the world.
With light pollution it can be virtually impossible for children living in big cities to see stars let alone whole constellations. This is where the star-scope comes in, it can teach them about the constellations that are above their heads but from the comfort of their own bed.