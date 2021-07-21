Sydnee Lujan

What Are You Afraid Of?

Sydnee Lujan
Sydnee Lujan
  • Save
What Are You Afraid Of? typography design illustration vector logo graphic design
Download color palette

Challenged myself to play around with fonts, 3D effects and color pairings. Do you like this one or one of the other variations?

I'd love to work with you!! Website: https://sydneejo.wixsite.com/runningrabbits/home

View all tags
Posted on Jul 21, 2021
Sydnee Lujan
Sydnee Lujan

More by Sydnee Lujan

View profile
    • Like