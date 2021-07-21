Raúl Gil
Raúl Gil
Launching a book with Discovery (free checklist) character design editorial illustration astronaut infographic design journey space character illustration
Part of the illustrations created for Reedsy Discovery's Planning an Epic Book Launch checklist. The checklist guides you through a +6 months process to plan the perfect book launch for self-published authors. Super helpful content. Learn more about Discovery here.

