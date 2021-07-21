The Sussex Dolphin Project is a charity based down in Brighton, UK. They are a local initiative set up by The World cetacean Alliance to celebrate Brightons rich history with dolphins and raise awareness within the local community of conservation issues along the Sussex coast.

In 2019 I illustrated a series of characters for The Sussex Dolphin Project this lead to me later becoming their Education & Outreach Officer. Whilst in the role I created lots of educational activities, presentations and worksheets. Some of the worksheets include colouring pages, Ocean hero posters and badges, and beach clean checklists.