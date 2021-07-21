🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The Sussex Dolphin Project is a charity based down in Brighton, UK. They are a local initiative set up by The World cetacean Alliance to celebrate Brightons rich history with dolphins and raise awareness within the local community of conservation issues along the Sussex coast.
In 2019 I illustrated a series of characters for The Sussex Dolphin Project this lead to me later becoming their Education & Outreach Officer. Whilst in the role I created lots of educational activities, presentations and worksheets. Some of the worksheets include colouring pages, Ocean hero posters and badges, and beach clean checklists.