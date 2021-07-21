Francisco Crespi

DAppNode Dashboard Components

DAppNode Dashboard Components ui 3d design ethereum wizard dashboard variants components figma dappnode staking web3
Hey, here are some components I designed for DAppNode's recent launch. These are just a few elements of an extensive library built in Figma. They were designed for DAppNode's NODEdrop and Dashboard.

Posted on Jul 21, 2021
