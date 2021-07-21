Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Lodger - Mobile App UX/UI Design

branding app design mobile app ux ui design
Lodger is a mobile app design made by me that helps users find the best hotels, B&B's or Airbnb's to choose from. The design was made using Adobe XD

Lodger is a mock UX/UI Design and is not a real service.

Posted on Jul 21, 2021
