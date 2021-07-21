Microcombat App Game

This is the app for the card game Microcombat. I leave here the design I made of the main screen with the players and the attack cards.

I leave you the web and download link:

Play store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=eu.microcombat.app

App store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/micro-combat/id1516625163

Web: https://microcombat.eu/#/

I hope you like it :)!!