Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Marta Conde

Microcombat App Game

Marta Conde
Marta Conde
  • Save
Microcombat App Game illustration figma uxui gamedesign game app interaction appdesign uxuidesign ui
Download color palette

This is the app for the card game Microcombat. I leave here the design I made of the main screen with the players and the attack cards.
I leave you the web and download link:

Play store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=eu.microcombat.app
App store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/micro-combat/id1516625163
Web: https://microcombat.eu/#/

I hope you like it :)!!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 21, 2021
Marta Conde
Marta Conde

More by Marta Conde

View profile
    • Like