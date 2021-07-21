Exploration iPusnas - Indonesia National eLibrary App

Hey Y'all!

This week I tried to get my hand to redesign a digital library app that our Govt officially developed. Personally I think this app got a big big potential but unfortunately it lack interactivity and when I first installed it, I feel like I just visit an old library that no one want to take care of.

By reading some of its users feedback through app's review on Google Playstore, I tried to change the vibe and hopefully I'll be able to test it to see if the redesign works or not.

What do you think?

