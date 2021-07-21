Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
#Exploration iPusnas - Indonesia National eLibrary App

#Exploration iPusnas - Indonesia National eLibrary App mobile app library digital library online library reading online book book mobile design mobile application mobile app design user interface user experience ux ui android ios ios mobile mobile android
Hey Y'all!
This week I tried to get my hand to redesign a digital library app that our Govt officially developed. Personally I think this app got a big big potential but unfortunately it lack interactivity and when I first installed it, I feel like I just visit an old library that no one want to take care of.

By reading some of its users feedback through app's review on Google Playstore, I tried to change the vibe and hopefully I'll be able to test it to see if the redesign works or not.

What do you think?

