Pilar Corporation Company Profile

This is a project for Construction Company in Indonesia. Type of this web is Company Profile web. Start with asking what clients want and make an low fidelity design, ask for the feedback and next step is Wireframing, after client satisfy with the design, i start to move to High Fidelity Design. You can check pilarcorporation.com.
Posted on Jul 21, 2021
