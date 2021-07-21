Pilar Corporation Company Profile

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
This is a project for Construction Company in Indonesia. Type of this web is Company Profile web. Start with asking what clients want and make an low fidelity design, ask for the feedback and next step is Wireframing, after client satisfy with the design, i start to move to High Fidelity Design. You can check pilarcorporation.com.
Like this shot and reach me in gilangilham.pradana@gmail.com to collaborate some project