artforgame

Japanese themed slot game Background

artforgame
artforgame
  • Save
Japanese themed slot game Background japanese background japanese slot slot game design slot game art casino designer casino developer casino development slot development game development gamedev game dev slot art gambling art gambling design casino design casino art slot design gambling game design game art
Download color palette

The slot game background shows a luxuriously furnished room in the national style.

The decoration looks minimalistic, as is customary in oriental houses, and at the same time speaks of the high income of the owners.

Carved furniture, elegant paintings on the walls, a valuable vase of flowers - all this is available only to the rich and powerful. Players will be pleased to imagine themselves in such an environment.

You can find this project at our website https://artforgame.com/portfolio-item/trees-of-fortune/

#background #gamebackground #backgroundgame #background #backgroundslot #slotbackground #Oriental #Orientalthemed #Orientalslot #Orientalsymbols #slotsymbols #slotcharacters #characterdesign #characterart #gamedeveloper #graphicdeveloper #casinoslot #slotgame #casinos #casinogames #slotonline #slotmachine #slotmachines

artforgame
artforgame
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by artforgame

View profile
    • Like