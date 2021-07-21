Japanese themed slot game Background

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
The slot game background shows a luxuriously furnished room in the national style.
⠀
The decoration looks minimalistic, as is customary in oriental houses, and at the same time speaks of the high income of the owners.
⠀
Carved furniture, elegant paintings on the walls, a valuable vase of flowers - all this is available only to the rich and powerful. Players will be pleased to imagine themselves in such an environment.
⠀
You can find this project at our website https://artforgame.com/portfolio-item/trees-of-fortune/
