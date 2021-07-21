Badr Edd
quick fast speed road runner car bird
approved design for Quicker
Quiker is the first automotive repair and maintenance company to combine on-site service with online vehicle management.
the design shows a speedy roadrunner,inspired from the american cartoon character "Beep Beep".
the client ended very happy and satisfied with this amazing logo to be the face of their brand.
as always your feedback is welcome.

Posted on Jul 21, 2021
