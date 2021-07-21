André De Almeida Coelho

identity communication - sea

André De Almeida Coelho
André De Almeida Coelho
  • Save
identity communication - sea logo design identity design vector logo icon design branding
Download color palette

for some of the icons created for the city are used in the presentation and communication of the new identity.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 21, 2021
André De Almeida Coelho
André De Almeida Coelho

More by André De Almeida Coelho

View profile
    • Like