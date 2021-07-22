Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
ILLO

Celebration ✨

ILLO
ILLO
Hire Us
  • Save
Celebration ✨ illustration system active girl character design sport run character animation character ui design shapes motion motion graphics gif animation illustration illo
Celebration ✨ illustration system active girl character design sport run character animation character ui design shapes motion motion graphics gif animation illustration illo
Celebration ✨ illustration system active girl character design sport run character animation character ui design shapes motion motion graphics gif animation illustration illo
Celebration ✨ illustration system active girl character design sport run character animation character ui design shapes motion motion graphics gif animation illustration illo
Download color palette
  1. dribbble_03.gif
  2. dribbble_03b.gif
  3. dribbble_03c.gif
  4. dribbble_03d.gif

These are some of the more than 400 assets we did for Affirm in our latest portfolio update!

In order to add some movement to the static illustrations we implemented the use of a dynamic trail made of geometric shapes. These elements work together to add a vibrant touch to the flow, creating a motion-like effect 🌿

Check out the full project on https://illo.tv/affirm

ILLO
ILLO
A design studio focused on colorful motion & illustration.
Hire Us

More by ILLO

View profile
    • Like