Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Prahlad Inala

EasyPay - Simple Money Tranfer Application UI By Prahlad Inala

Prahlad Inala
Prahlad Inala
  • Save
EasyPay - Simple Money Tranfer Application UI By Prahlad Inala ux icon illustration vector minimal design app simple payments payments application prahlad motion graphics branding logo graphic design 3d animation ui
Download color palette

3D Payments Application called EasyPay to Pay easily by simple User Interface (UI) With Password Protection, NFC Payments (For Tap and Share), QR Code Payments system and more.
Designed By Prahlad Inala (https://www.prahladinala.com)

Prahlad Inala
Prahlad Inala

More by Prahlad Inala

View profile
    • Like