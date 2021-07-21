Shreemoyee Banerjee

Landing Page Redesign Concept

Shreemoyee Banerjee
Shreemoyee Banerjee
  • Save
Landing Page Redesign Concept ui ux landing page ui design ui
Download color palette

Here's an exploration and redesign concept of the landing page of Virtual Recruitment Days - a virtual event platform.

I am not affiliated with Virtual Recruitment Days in any capacity. The redesign was done as a personal project to hone my design skills and is based on my experience with the websites a user and a designer.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 21, 2021
Shreemoyee Banerjee
Shreemoyee Banerjee

More by Shreemoyee Banerjee

View profile
    • Like