Magical Moth Week Day 2 -- Lunatic Lager

Magical Moth Week Day 2 -- Lunatic Lager moths beer label icon ux ui design logo typography drawing branding vector illustration
Day 2 of #magicalmothweek — continuing the beer series 😎🤘🏼 focused on Luna and Lunar. Naturally, went with the Luna moth and the lunar eclipse phases 🌙
Thanks again to @sandra.staub and @kristinheldtart for the prompt!

