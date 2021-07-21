monizshah

minimal geometric logo

monizshah
monizshah
  • Save
minimal geometric logo lettering logo freestyle logo watercolor logo vintage logo hand draw logo signature logo 3d logo business logo monogram logo black and white logo classic logo logo design logo maker illustration luxury logo luxury design minimalist logo athletic logo geometric logo minimal logo
Download color palette

https://www.fiverr.com/share/v3jWKr

My name is manish shah. I am the designer and i have taken designing courses in college of software engineer. I have been working as a professional graphic and brand designer since 2014. I love to work creatively and logically with quality design and customer satisfaction being my number one priorities.

monizshah
monizshah

More by monizshah

View profile
    • Like