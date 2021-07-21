Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mily Sin

DailyUI #013 - Direct Messaging - Babylon

Mily Sin
Mily Sin
  • Save
DailyUI #013 - Direct Messaging - Babylon bot robot chat direct messaging messaging 013 web medical babylon chat bot chatbot ui daily ui
Download color palette

Day 13 of the Daily UI challenge :)

Oh how I would love to get behind the scenes to learn about the processes of some of my favourite products that on the occasion get on my nerves. I received a letter from the NHS that it was time for me to book my every 3 year cervical screening.

I thought "huh", I wonder if my Babylon app would know this. It didn't. I had to spend 30 minutes waiting on the phone for an agent, only for them to say "you can book it on the app now". My frustration as a user was that it was a waste of everyone's time.

It would be nice if they had a chat bot for these things.

Credits: https://meshgradient.com/

Mily Sin
Mily Sin

More by Mily Sin

View profile
    • Like