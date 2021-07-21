Graphic Design for the slot game reels

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The reel of the Zorro slot is decorated with swords - the favorite weapon of the legendary knight.
⠀
Steel-colored frame around the reels. It all seems to serve as a continuation of Zorro's sharp blade.
⠀
The name of the slot above the reel also looks like a cast of solid metal.
⠀
You can purchase this project at our website https://slotopaint.com/product/zorro/
⠀
#reels #slotreels #gamereels #reelsdesign #slotreels #reelsart #zorro #zorroslot #zorrothemedslot #zorrosymbols #slotcharacters #characterdesign #characterart #gamedeveloper #graphicdeveloper #casinoslot #slotgame #casinos #casinogames #slotonline #slotmachine #slotmachines