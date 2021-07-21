Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ana Maria Bardaji Torres

Glastonbury Festival

Ana Maria Bardaji Torres
Ana Maria Bardaji Torres
  • Save
Glastonbury Festival banners branding design creativity graphic design
Download color palette

Project of a new look and feel for the Glastonbury Festival of 2021. Design of static and animated banners for social media.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 21, 2021
Ana Maria Bardaji Torres
Ana Maria Bardaji Torres

More by Ana Maria Bardaji Torres

View profile
    • Like