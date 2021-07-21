Illustrations - Popularization of a urine collection system

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
👋🏻 Hello guys! For this very original project, I had to explain through a couple of illustrations how the unique urine collection system designed by the start up Peeloop was working.
The goal was also to validate people's potential utility for this system, and show them that it would perfectly fit in any bathroom or restrooms. These two illustrations are now used on the brand's social media, application files and business plans.
👉🏻 More explanations on helenemome.com (in french) and on Behance @mmehlne (in english)