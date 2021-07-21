Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Hélène Môme

Illustrations - Popularization of a urine collection system

Hélène Môme
Hélène Môme
  • Save
Illustrations - Popularization of a urine collection system explanations popularization bathroom restrooms lifestyle start up recycling ecology illustrator graphic design illustration design
Download color palette

👋🏻 Hello guys! For this very original project, I had to explain through a couple of illustrations how the unique urine collection system designed by the start up Peeloop was working.

The goal was also to validate people's potential utility for this system, and show them that it would perfectly fit in any bathroom or restrooms. These two illustrations are now used on the brand's social media, application files and business plans.

👉🏻 More explanations on helenemome.com (in french) and on Behance @mmehlne (in english)

Hélène Môme
Hélène Môme

More by Hélène Môme

View profile
    • Like