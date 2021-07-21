Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mansu

BMW - Logo Redesign

Mansu
Mansu
  • Save
BMW - Logo Redesign logo branding redesign company redesign bmw logo redesign bmw logo logo redesign redesign logotype vector logo design concept logo logo design branding design logo design branding
Download color palette

I tried to do a redesign for BMW, here's what I came up with!

Mansu
Mansu

More by Mansu

View profile
    • Like